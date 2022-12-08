Josiah Thompson Narrows Recruitment

Offensive tackle Josiah Thompson is one of the premier offensive linemen in the country. South Carolina has stacked up on trench players in the 2023 class, and it appears they will carry that approach forward.

Thompson cut down his recruitment on Thursday morning. He will focus on South Carolina, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Florida, and Georgia moving forward.

Head coach Shane Beamer has continually preached the importance of trench play. Carolina wants to push the ball downfield, and you need strong offensive linemen to do that.

Thompson stands 6-6 and 280 lbs., the optimal size for a tackle. He hails from Dillon, South Carolina, roughly ninety minutes from Williams-Brice Stadium. Quarterback commit Dante Reno has been vocal about wanting Thompson, as have several other commits.

He would be a massive addition to an offensive line group that continues to improve. They certainly had their low moments this season but rallied together and played hard.

The sky is the limit if the Gamecocks can get some more talent in that room. The coaching staff already knows how to get effort from their big men up front, they just need more athletic bodies.

