LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

Head coach Lamont Paris makes his South Carolina coaching debut on Tuesday evening. He will lead the Gamecocks into action against South Carolina State, and many questions surround the team.

Forward GG Jackson will make his collegiate debut, one of the most anticipated in program history. He carries an absurd amount of expectation into play, as he is projected to become an NBA lottery pick.

Several other players are new to the roster. South Carolina has several transfers they expect to play at a high level and help the group exceed expectations. They seem to have good depth; we should see that on Tuesday.

They have a relatively weak non-conference schedule, which is typical for SEC teams. Things will heat up in December and January, but for now, the Gamecocks will attempt to put the right foot forward in game one. Things will be challenging, but it should be a high-energy game that redefines what South Carolina basketball looks like.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

Gameday: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

