South Carolina Shuffles Offensive Line Group Amid Injuries in Spring Practice

Spring practice is underway and the South Carolina Gamecocks have quite a few position battles to work through. None may be bigger than the battle at both tackle spots along the offensive line. OL coach Randy Clements has begun tinkering with that group, including finding out who can play at those tackle spots.

Let's start off by saying it's spring practice and it is very early. No position that is up for grabs is close to being nailed down. However we do get looks at where certain players are getting looks at. With that, let's take a look at the first offensive line group that came out to practice on Wednesday.

From left to right the group was Seth Smith, Hank Purvis, Carter Miller, Kojo Poku, and Shedrick Sarratt Jr. All, but Sarratt, were transfers coming into this season. For a group that largely underperformed last season, Shane Beamer went into the offseason determined to find the right players and the right coach to turn things around in that room in 2026.

Breaking Down the First Five

First offensive line group at Wednesday's practice (this is not a depth chart, just the first five out, but some of these guys will likely start vs. Kent... several actually)



LT: Seth Smith

LG: Hank Purvis

C: Carter Miller

RG: Kojo Poku

RT: Shed Sarratt Jr. pic.twitter.com/CocXumV5zX — Inside The Gamecocks (@GamecocksShow) March 19, 2026

Smith is a 6-foot-4 and 307 pound tackle from Chandler, Arizona. He spent the past five seasons with Northern Arizona where he started 25 straight games at left tackle in 2024 and 2025. He helped NAU rank 29th in scoring offense in the FCS last season.

Purvis played in 11 games, making seven starts in his lone season with Purdue in 2025. He was a part of an offensive line that helped the offense score 20.2 points per game, 1,463 rushing yards, and 2,368 yards through the air.

Miller is a 6-foot-2 and 295 pound interior offensive lineman out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. He began his collegiate career with Curt Cignetti at James Madison in 2022 and 2023. Following those seasons, he spent 2024 with Louisiana-Monroe and 2025 with UCF.

Poku, a 6-foot-5 and 326 pound tackle out of Charlotte, North Carolina, started 13 games for the East Carolina Pirates in 2025, totaling 1,000 snaps. His experience could give him a leg up in the competition.

Sarratt Jr. is coming off a true freshman season that saw him appear in 10 games, making nine starts - six at left guard and three at right tackle. His position versatility can be a valuable asset to coach Clements in the coming season.

South Carolina still expects to get Jacarrius Peak back from injury in the early goings of the season. They will look to build depth and add a starter on the opposite side of him during spring and summer workouts.