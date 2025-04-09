MBB: Gamecocks Host ACC Forward Transfer
Elijah Strong, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Myers Park in Charlotte, NC, has emerged as a strong candidate for the South Carolina Gamecocks’ basketball roster. Known for both basketball and football talent, Myers Park has a history of sending top-tier athletes to South Carolina, and Strong could be the next in line. With an impressive 9.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds last season, Strong has proven himself as a versatile and impactful player.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Strong is currently weighing his options, with schools like Wichita State, George Washington, and South Carolina all in the mix. The Gamecocks are currently seen as the frontrunners to land the talented forward, and his addition could play a significant role in the team's future.
This weekend, South Carolina found itself with a few open spots on the roster, following several players entering the transfer portal. The Gamecocks' ability to secure top talent has been bolstered by Collin Murray-Boyles receiving a top-10 draft grade, which could make room for Strong to step in and contribute immediately. with Murray-Boyles, who is expected to leave for the NBA.
As the Gamecocks continue to solidify their roster for the upcoming season, Strong’s decision will likely be pivotal.
