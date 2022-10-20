Report: NCAA Considering Expanding Tournament

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the NCAA has had internal conversations about potentially expanding their famous "March Madness" tournament. There isn't an immediate timetable for this, but talks are progressing.

Rothstein reports that the tournament could expand by as many as twenty teams, an unforeseen move that would alter the landscape of college hoops. It would make it much easier to make a tournament run, saving jobs in the process.

South Carolina has tournament aspirations of its own. They were picked to finish last in the SEC by the media but have the talent to make a run. Everything runs through freshman forward GG Jackson, who controls the game on both ends. Jackson seems to be handling things well, a good sign for their potential success.

Head coach Lamont Paris seems to have this program pointing forwards, and they could reap early rewards with an expanded tournament. Meanwhile, head coach Dawn Staley and the women's team won't have to worry as much about this, as they are the perennial favorites to win the SEC.

Many national pundits are opposed to this move, as it may take away from the sanctity of the tournament. One thing is clear, however: it's a surefire way to save coaches and make some money for the NCAA.

