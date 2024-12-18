South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball Defeat Clemson Tigers
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team defeated the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team played host to their in-state rival, Clemson, on Tuesday night. The Tigers came into the game ranked as the No. 25 ranked team in the country while South Carolina remained unranked. Clemson was 9-2 on the season and South Carolina was 7-3 entering the matchup.
Just like any rivalry, this one did not disappoint one bit. It took more than the traditional two halves of basketball to decide this one as it went into overtime and South Carolina came out on top by a final score of 91-88. Collin Murray-Boyles led the Gamecocks in scoring with 22 points, Chase Hunter dropped 27 on the other side for Clemson.
If you try and look for a key reason why South Carolina won the gane nothing is going to immediately jump off the page. There wasn't a major discrepancy in rebounding, turnovers or field goal percentage but the Gamecocks did get to the free throw line 13 more times than Clemson.
A major win for Lamont Paris and squad this season against not only a ranked opponent but also a rival. Next up on the schedule for the Gamecocks is Radford and then they have just one more out of conference game after that before the conference schedule starts up for the season against Mississippi State.
