Gamecocks' Trio Lands on D1Baseball's Top College Prospects List
Gamecocks' star trio earn high praise from national outlet, D1Baseball, by landing on their top 150 college prospects list for the 2025 MLB Draft.
OF/INF Ethan Petry, RHP Eli Jerzembeck, and INF Henry Kaczmar are the three named to D1Baseball's watch list as potential top MLB Draft Picks.
Petry is entering year three in Columbia and already has a long list of accomplishments. Playing both infield (INF) and outfield (OF), Petry is coming off an impressive sophomore season that finished with a second straight All-American nomination. In 2024, Petry had a .307 batting average, hit 21 home runs, 53 RBIs (runs batted in), a team best 51 walks, and 57 runs scored.
Right handed pitcher (RHP) Eli Jerzembeck did not play in 2024 due to injury, but is looking to build off a freshman season that finished with a 2.84 ERA (earned run average) including 36 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched.
Ohio State transfer Henry Kaczmar is expected to make a big impact after coming over from the Buckeyes. Last season in Columbus, Kaczmar finished the year with a .320 batting average, seven home runs, and 36 RBIs.
Gamecock fans will get a chance to see their baseball team on Opening day against Sacred Heart on February 14.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Gamecocks Schedule Release: An Early Look at Key Opponents
- Kyle Kennard Declares for NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks: Transfer Portal Tracker
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!