South Carolina Gamecocks: Transfer Portal Tracker
The Transfer Portal officially opens on Monday December 9, but that hasn't stopped players from all over the country letting their team know their intentions of moving on. South Carolina is no different as players have already announced their intentions of moving on.
With the portal additions just beginning, we will keep you updated on who enters.
South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:
- Bengally Kamara
- Tyshawn Russell
- Reid Mikeska
- Djay Braswell
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Surpasses Gamecocks Legend Steve Spurrier in Historical Win
- Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Plan to Enter the Transfer Portal
- Shane Beamer Puts LaNorris Sellers' Name Into the Heisman Mix
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Published