South Carolina Gamecocks: Transfer Portal Tracker

Alex Joyce

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Tyshawn Russell (21) celebrates after a first down against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Tyshawn Russell (21) celebrates after a first down against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Transfer Portal officially opens on Monday December 9, but that hasn't stopped players from all over the country letting their team know their intentions of moving on. South Carolina is no different as players have already announced their intentions of moving on.

With the portal additions just beginning, we will keep you updated on who enters.

South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:
- Bengally Kamara
- Tyshawn Russell
- Reid Mikeska
- Djay Braswell

