South Carolina Gets Great News Regarding Veteran Wide Receiver
South Carolina wide receiver Jared Brown is returning to the Gamecocks for his final season, per Wes Mitchell at On3 Sports.
The 5-foot-11 and 195 pound redshirt senior transferred to the Gamecocks during the 2024 offseason and developed into a deep threat for QB LaNorris Sellers. Limited to eight games due to injury, Brown still flashed catching 15 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown, averaging over 16 yards per catch.
On Tuesday, Brown signed a new deal with South Carolina's official NIL collective, Garnet Trust, cementing a return to Columbia. Brown is one of four Gamecock receivers with 15 or more catches on the year.
Prior to his time at South Carolina, Brown started his college career with Coastal Carolina. In three seasons with the Chanticleers, he caught 108 passes for 1,534 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 435 yards on the ground and two more scores.
With Gage Larvadain and Dalevon Campbell leaving due to exhausting their eligibility, Jared Brown and star rising junior Nyck Harbor will look to take on bigger roles in 2025.
