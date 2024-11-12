South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball vs Towson Preview
A preview of South Carolina's matchup against Towson on Tuesday evening.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team has their third game of the season Tuesday evening against Towson. South Carolina is currently 1-1 on the season after taking a loss to North Florida to start the season. They are however coming off of a win against South Carolina State, which they won by a final score of 86-64.
Leading the way for South Carolina so far this season is forward Collin Murray-Boyles. He is averaging 18 points, 11.5 rebounds and two blocks per game, all of which lead the team. Jacobi Wright is closely behind him as he leads the teams for assists per game with 4.5 and is averaging 16 points per game and shooting 50% from behind the arc.
Some names to know on Towson's roster is Tyler Tejada, the leading scorer for the team. He is averaging 16.5 points per game. This is also a team that likes to shoot the three ball as they have attempted 47 three pointers through just two games. They are shooting about 32% from the three point line as a team.
This is an important game for the Gamecocks as they have a matchup against the ranked Indiana Hoosiers after this one. So the real season starts soon for South Carolina, so the matchup against Towson is a good opportunity to work out any remaining kinks.
Tuesday's game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and can be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+. The game will be played in Colonial Life Arena.
