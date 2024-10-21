South Carolina's Defensive Dominance: By the Numbers
Through the halfway mark of the regular season, one thing is clear about the South Carolina Gamecocks. The defense has been one of the more dominant units in the conference since the year began.
In seven games this season, the Gamecocks defense have faced the following scoring offenses: Ole Miss (8th), Alabama (19th), LSU (29th), Old Dominion (99th), Oklahoma (107th), and Kentucky (115th). In those games, only LSU was able to score more than 30 points against a stout South Carolina defense.
While the offense worked in a young QB and a brand new receiver room, the team relied heavily on the defense to keep them in games. And while it is no shock to those in Columbia, South Carolina, the Gamecocks dominance defensively is being recognized around the country.
Here are the Gamecocks defensive rankings this season:
- 101.9 rushing yards per game (3rd in the SEC, 14th in the country)
- 2.82 yards per carry (3rd in the SEC, 8th in the country)
- 18.7 points per game (7th in the SEC, T-23rd in the country)
- 196.4 passing yards per game (5th in the SEC, 36th in the country)
- 298.3 total yards per game (6th in the SEC, 16th in the country)
- 28 team sacks (1st in the SEC, 3rd in the country)
- 10 Interceptions (T-1st in the SEC, T-9th in the country)
- +4 Turnover Margin (T-3 rd in the SEC, T-28th in the country)
Kyle Kennard is the leads the SEC in sacks (8.5) and ranks 4th in the country. His career year along with the emergence of true freshman Dylan Stewart has allowed the Gamecocks defense to create turnovers and negative plays all season long.
South Carolina enters its last bye week of the season before playing a stretch of top 25 teams in 14th ranked Texas A&M, 25th ranked Vanderbilt, 21st ranked Missouri, Wofford, and 9th ranked Clemson.
If the offense can limit turnovers, this team has every ability to finish the year 5-0. Will it happen? Only time will tell.
