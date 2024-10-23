South Carolina Football Schedule: Ranking Gamecocks Remaining Opponents
Ranking South Carolina's remaining opponents on the schedule.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on a bye week right now before they enter the final stretch of the regular season and they have some tough opponents remaining. With a 4-3 record, Shane Beamer and his football team will be looking to close out the year on a high note but it will require them playing some of the best football they have played all year. Here is how their remaining schedule ranks from easiest to toughest.
5. Wofford
It's the only non power four opponent the Gamecocks have left on the schedule. They get them right before their final game of the year against Clemson which will provide them an opportunity to not only pick up another win, but get settled back in before rivalry week. Certainly the easiest game left on the schedule for the Gamecocks.
4. Missouri
The Tigers coming into this season were projected to be a college football playoff team and they can still accomplish that, but it has not looked pretty thus far for the Tigers. They had a blowout loss to Texas A&M and due to Brady Cook being injured, it took a comeback win to beat Auburn in the second half last weekend. Certainly a good football team still but not one of the more frightening teams left on the schedule.
3. Vanderbilt
Yes, Vanderbilt is ahead of Missouri. Everyone is now aware of Vanderbilt and how they are much better than they have been in years prior and the way their offense operates makes them even more difficult of an opponent. The Commodores essentially run the option on offense and that makes them a tough prep if you're not accustomed to seeing it. They got Alabama earlier in the year and South Carolina will have to bring their best foot forward in that one.
2. Texas A&M
Eight weeks into the regular season and the Aggies are leading the SEC. This is a statement not many would have predicted to be true at this point in the season. They lost to Notre Dame earlier in the year but they have gotten things back in order now. Texas A&M boasts a tough defense to match up against and the offense appears to be figuring things out as well. It's a good thing South Carolina has a bye week before this one.
1. Clemson
It's a rivalry game and the toughest opponent the Gamecocks have left. This game will also be played at Clemson which adds another element to the match up as well. The Tigers got blown at by Georgia at the beginning of the season but have cruised through the rest of their schedule thus far. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is playing well and the defense is playing sound football like they usually do. It should be another fun one to close out the season.
