South Carolina's Shane Beamer Gives an Honest Opinion About the SEC
The SEC has been the most dominant football conference in the country for nearly 20 years. Whether it's the national championships, drafted players, or win-loss record, the conference in the Southeast hasn't had a rival in quite some time. South Carolina's Shane Beamer is open and honest about his thoughts of playing in this league.
"It's the best conference in America," Coach Beamer said about the SEC. "It's so much fun to be a part of because you've got to literally be at your best every single Saturday."
Playing your best each and every Saturday is paramount. While other leagues certainly have talented programs, it's the top to bottom wealth of talent that the SEC offers that sets them apart. Coach Beamer likened the conference to a higher level of football.
"This league is just like the NFL. That goes without saying, just look at the NFL draft every single year," Coach Beamer said.
Taking a look at the NFL draft shows just how dominant the league has been in recent memory. For 18 consecutive years the SEC has had the most players drafted, led or tied the nation in first round players selected in 14 of the last 15 years, and had the most players drafted in the top 10 or tied for the most since 2009.
"Every week there's first round draft picks all over the front seven of every team we play. It's just that. How many great defenses there are, how many great players in this league, and great venues," Coach Beamer on what separates the SEC from other conferences.
Whether it's the draft, the environments, or the national titles, football matters in a conference where "It Just Means More."
