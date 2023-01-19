Dawn Staley's squad has remained undefeated through 18 matchups, having defeated every challenger presented to the Gamecocks.

If there's one type of game, however, that's given South Carolina some issues in recent weeks, it's been road conference games, as in the four conference games the Gamecocks have played away from the Colonial Life Arena, they've won by an average margin of 17.6 points, compared to their average margin of 39.1 points in their other 15 contests.

The Commodores have yet to win a conference game this season, but that doesn't mean they lack offensive star power, as the Gamecocks must slow down guard Ciaja Harbison, who averages 19 points per game, good for the second-best mark in the entire conference.

Another important storyline to watch for tonight's game will be Aliyah Boston's attempt to tie the program's all-time double-double mark of 72 double-doubles, which was set by Sheila Foster back in 1982.

Boston's attempt to tie this record won't come easily, as she'll likely match up with Commodore forward Sacha Washington, who's ranked sixth in the SEC in rebounding, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game and fourth in the conference in total blocks with 29 attached to her name.

How To Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Gameday: Thursday, January 19th, 2023.

Thursday, January 19th, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, TN)

Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, TN) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.