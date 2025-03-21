Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Guard Zachary Davis Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina guard Zachary Davis has decided to enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Gamecocks. The 6-7 junior was an important defensive presence and played a key role in the tournament run. With one year of eligibility remaining, Davis is set to explore new opportunities.

Fisher Brewer

Mar 12, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris talks with guard Zachary Davis (2) during a time out against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris talks with guard Zachary Davis (2) during a time out against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina basketball guard Zachary Davis will enter the transfer portal, he tells On3sports.

The 6-7 junior averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season.

Originally committed to Frank Martin, Davis stuck around for the Lamont Paris era of Gamecock basketball. He quickly became a defensive presence and played a key role in the team’s tournament run two years ago. However, this past season, Davis struggled with turnovers and inefficiency. Despite the ups and downs, this move opens up a scholarship for Paris to use in the transfer portal while providing Davis with the opportunity to restart and pursue a bounce-back year. He will transfer with one more year of eligibility remaining, looking to find a new opportunity for his final season in college basketball.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Basketball