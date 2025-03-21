South Carolina Guard Zachary Davis Enters Transfer Portal
South Carolina basketball guard Zachary Davis will enter the transfer portal, he tells On3sports.
The 6-7 junior averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season.
Originally committed to Frank Martin, Davis stuck around for the Lamont Paris era of Gamecock basketball. He quickly became a defensive presence and played a key role in the team’s tournament run two years ago. However, this past season, Davis struggled with turnovers and inefficiency. Despite the ups and downs, this move opens up a scholarship for Paris to use in the transfer portal while providing Davis with the opportunity to restart and pursue a bounce-back year. He will transfer with one more year of eligibility remaining, looking to find a new opportunity for his final season in college basketball.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!