South Carolina Makes Final Six for Iowa Transfer Guard Brock Harding
Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding has trimmed his list to six schools, with South Carolina among the finalists alongside Louisville, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Washington, his agent Ryan Murphy told On3 Sports.
The 6-foot sophomore played in all 33 games for the Hawkeyes last season, earning 24 starts. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from three-point range.
One of Harding’s standout performances came in a key late-season win, where he tallied 15 points and three assists while going a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. His final three-pointer helped secure the victory, pushing Iowa’s lead to five. Following the game, head coach Fran McCaffery praised Harding’s composure and ability to step up in crucial moments.
South Carolina continues to stay active in the transfer portal, with Harding becoming the second transfer guard the Gamecocks have targeted in recent weeks. By making his final six, the Gamecocks remain firmly in the mix as they look to add depth to their backcourt.
While Harding has yet to announce a decision date, his recruitment is heating up as multiple Power 6 programs look to land the skilled playmaker.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!