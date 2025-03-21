Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Makes Final Six for Iowa Transfer Guard Brock Harding

Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding has narrowed his choices to six schools, with South Carolina among the finalists. The Gamecocks remain in the hunt for the talented sophomore playmaker as they look to strengthen their backcourt.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding has trimmed his list to six schools, with South Carolina among the finalists alongside Louisville, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Washington, his agent Ryan Murphy told On3 Sports.

The 6-foot sophomore played in all 33 games for the Hawkeyes last season, earning 24 starts. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from three-point range.

One of Harding’s standout performances came in a key late-season win, where he tallied 15 points and three assists while going a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. His final three-pointer helped secure the victory, pushing Iowa’s lead to five. Following the game, head coach Fran McCaffery praised Harding’s composure and ability to step up in crucial moments.

South Carolina continues to stay active in the transfer portal, with Harding becoming the second transfer guard the Gamecocks have targeted in recent weeks. By making his final six, the Gamecocks remain firmly in the mix as they look to add depth to their backcourt.

While Harding has yet to announce a decision date, his recruitment is heating up as multiple Power 6 programs look to land the skilled playmaker.

