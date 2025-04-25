South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley Commits to LSU
Former South Carolina Gamecocks MiLaysia Fulwiley has committed to LSU.
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost one of their star players to the transfer portal this offseason and she has announced her transfer destination. MiLaysia Fulwiley has committed to the LSU Tigers.
They rotated (12) Gamecocks throughout the season, including sixth-woman threat MiLaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game in just under 19 minutes of playing time a year ago for the Gamecocks. She played in 39 games for the Gamecocks this past season and was South Carolina's best player off of the bench.
This news comes after the Gamecocks lost the national championship game to UConn in brutal fashion. The program was attempting to win its second consecutive title after winning it during the 2023-2024 college basketball season.
Fulwiley was a crucial part in the program making it back to the national title game this year. She often provided a needed spark off of the bench for the Gamecocks this season. Now she will look to expand her role as an athlete with another SEC program. In South Carolina's win over Maryland in the NCAA tournament, Fulwiley finished the game with 23 points. She finished the season with four 20+ point performances.
The Gamecocks have turned into a powerhouse under head coach Dawn Staley. Recruiting players like Fulwiley are a big reason why have they continued to be successful year in and year out.
