South Carolina The Underdogs vs Connecticut In Latest Betting Odds in Title Game
According to the latest betting odds, the South Carolina Gamecocks are sizeable underdogs in their rematch with Connecticut in the National Title Game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks and the UConn Huskies are no strangers in the Women's Basketball world. The two programs are undoubtedbly the resident power-houses currently running in the sport.
The two programs meet in the national title game on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on ESPN. However, it's not their first time seeing one another this season.
Back in February, the Huskies thrashed the Gamecocks by 29 points at home. It was a bludgeoning. One that sent the Gamecocks on a tear the reaminder of the season. The Gamecocks look to avenge that loss on Sunday afternoon, and they will do so as underdogs according to the latest odds.
South Carolina vs UConn Betting Odds
According to latest odds from FanDuel, the UConn Huskies are favored by 6.5 points in Sunday's matchup. The moneyline odds have UConn as a -290 favorite in the matchup, with +225 odds for the Gamecocks to win outright.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: