South Carolina to Hire Will Bailey from Loyola
South Carolina Gamecocks have bolstered their coaching ranks with the addition of Will Bailey, who returns to the program from Loyola Chicago. Bailey, previously under Frank Martin's coaching staff, brings a wealth of experience and a strong recruiting acumen that promises to enhance the Gamecocks' roster.
During his initial tenure with South Carolina, Bailey made an immediate impact as a key recruiter, securing talents like four-star point guard Bryce Lindsay from Baltimore, MD, and highly touted five-star forward GG Jackson who was a well know silent commit under Martin who would eventually commit elsewhere, eventually flipped to join the Gamecocks joining new Head Coach Lamont Paris
Bailey's coaching journey began after a successful playing career. He played two seasons at UAB, where he captained the 1996-97 squad that reached the NIT. Known for his defensive prowess, Bailey also excelled at Parkland College, leading his team to a No. 1 ranking and the NJCAA National Tournament appearance in 1994. His impressive stats and leadership earned him induction into the Parkland College Hall of Fame in 2019.
With over 17 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience, Bailey has honed his skills, particularly in developing guards. His coaching pedigree includes significant roles at institutions like La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine, Chicago State, and his alma mater UAB. Bailey's career highlights include contributing to five NCAA Tournament teams, notably the 2012-13 La Salle Explorers' Sweet 16 run.
Most recently, Bailey's tenure at Saint Louis University saw him as part of a coaching staff that guided the Billikens to continuous improvement. Last season, the team achieved a 23-13 record, clinched the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament, underscoring Bailey's role in fostering success at the collegiate level.
In joining South Carolina, Bailey brings not only coaching expertise but also a proven track record in player development and recruiting, positioning the Gamecocks for continued growth in the competitive landscape of college basketball. His return marks a strategic move by South Carolina to strengthen their coaching foundation as they aim for future successes on the court.
