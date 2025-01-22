Gamecock Digest

South Carolina to Host No. 5 Florida Tonight as Scheduled Despite Winter Storm

Fisher Brewer

Dec 30, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris speaks with forward Nick Pringle (5) against the Presbyterian Blue Hose in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Tonight’s SEC showdown between South Carolina and No. 5/6 Florida will be played as scheduled, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. Despite earlier campus closures, the game will go on as planned, and fans are encouraged to take extra precautions when traveling to the arena.

The Florida Gators arrived safely in Columbia on Tuesday evening, ensuring no disruptions to the highly anticipated matchup. All regular parking lots will remain open for attendees, and the main and College Street entrances to Colonial Life Arena will be accessible.

Fans are encouraged to factor in additional travel time and are reminded to prioritize safety on their way to the game. In addition, South Carolina is hosting a "blackout" for the evening, with all attendees encouraged to wear black to show their support.

The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network, with Mike Morgan handling play-by-play duties and Mark Wise providing analysis.

As the Gamecocks take on one of the top teams in the nation, Colonial Life Arena is expected to provide a charged atmosphere for what promises to be a compelling SEC basketball clash. Fans attending are urged to exercise caution while traveling and come ready to back their team.

