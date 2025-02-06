Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Georgia: Lady Gamecocks Looking for 10th Conference Win

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be looking for their 10th conference win on the season against Georgia on Thursday night.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) shoots against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) shoots against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be looking for their 10th conference win on the season against Georgia on Thursday night.

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team just continues to roll this season. They are undefeated in conference play and are 21-1 on the season. Of their last five games, four of them have been won by a margin of at least 10 points. Now going into Thursday night, the Lady Gamecocks will be searching for their 10th conference win on the season.

They will be playing on the road and making the trip down to Athens. Georgia this season has struggled in conference play. They are 1-8 within the SEC and are currently tied for last in the conference. So Thursday's game will feature two teams that are currently the antithesis of one another.

Regardless of conference standings though, any conference game is an important one, especially at this point in the season. LSU, Kentucky and Texas all just have one conference loss on the season. So if South Carolina were to slip up for some reason, it would result in a shake up in the standings.

Following the game against Georgia, South Carolina will then travel to No. 4 ranked Texas, then home against Florida and No. 5 UConn. Some tough games coming up on the schedule for the Gamecocks, but they have proven this season that they are more than capable of handling it.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Basketball