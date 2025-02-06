South Carolina vs Georgia: Lady Gamecocks Looking for 10th Conference Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks will be looking for their 10th conference win on the season against Georgia on Thursday night.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team just continues to roll this season. They are undefeated in conference play and are 21-1 on the season. Of their last five games, four of them have been won by a margin of at least 10 points. Now going into Thursday night, the Lady Gamecocks will be searching for their 10th conference win on the season.
They will be playing on the road and making the trip down to Athens. Georgia this season has struggled in conference play. They are 1-8 within the SEC and are currently tied for last in the conference. So Thursday's game will feature two teams that are currently the antithesis of one another.
Regardless of conference standings though, any conference game is an important one, especially at this point in the season. LSU, Kentucky and Texas all just have one conference loss on the season. So if South Carolina were to slip up for some reason, it would result in a shake up in the standings.
Following the game against Georgia, South Carolina will then travel to No. 4 ranked Texas, then home against Florida and No. 5 UConn. Some tough games coming up on the schedule for the Gamecocks, but they have proven this season that they are more than capable of handling it.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks AD Gives Massive Props to Shane Beamer
- South Carolina Football Overlook: Gamecock's on the Rise Thanks to Beamer Ball
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!