South Carolina vs Maryland Predictions - Gamecocks the Unanimous Pick
The South Carolina Gamecocks are the heavy favorite heading into their matchup against Maryland.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has their next game on Friday vs Maryland in the sweet sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament. The Terrapins are coming off of a big win against Alabama that went to overtime and they held off the Crimson Tide to keep their hopes alive.
Both programs picked up notable wins throughout the regular season and both teams are battle tested heading into this game, but what do the experts think about the matchup? ESPN released their predictions for the game, and the Gamecocks were a unanimous pick in this one.
South Carolina vs Maryland Predictions via ESPN
Andrea Adelson: South Carolina 70, Maryland 55
Kendra Andrews: South Carolina 73, Maryland 59
Katie Barnes: South Carolina 75, Maryland 59
Charlie Creme: South Carolina 68, Maryland 47
Kevin Pelton: South Carolina 84, Maryland 68
Alexa Philippou: South Carolina 81, Maryland 67
Michael Voepel: South Carolina 85, Maryland 70
Here is what Charlie Creme had to say about why the Gamecocks will advance to the elite eight on Friday:
"Depth. Having the ability to play as many as 10 players, use multiple combinations and turn to the most productive bench in the country gives Dawn Staley a game-planning advantage," Creme wrote. "She can pivot off what isn't working until she finds what does. From fifth-year senior Te-Hina Paopao to freshman Joyce Edwards, seven different players led the Gamecocks in scoring in a game this season. At some point this tournament, the Gamecocks will need that one individual to step up for a big moment. That time isn't now."
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: