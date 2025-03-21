South Carolina Forward Arden Conyers Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
South Carolina forward Arden Conyers plans to enter the transfer portal, as reported by David Bentley.
Conyers, a former 3-star recruit, had plenty of potential during his time with the Gamecocks, highlighted by his season-high 13 points against Auburn. Despite showing flashes of talent, including solid performances at times, he struggled to find consistent playing time throughout the season. Conyers, who had three years of eligibility remaining, told The State paper at the end of the season that he intended to return for another year, but has since confirmed he will enter the transfer portal.
While his departure is a tough one for the Gamecocks, it does open up room in the transfer portal for head coach Lamont Paris to potentially add talent to the roster. South Carolina’s coaching staff will now have an opportunity to work with available scholarships to further strengthen their team. Conyers, known for his high upside, will now seek a fresh start and the chance to continue his development elsewhere.
