South Carolina's Winston Gandy Named New Women's Basketball Head Coach at Grand Canyon University
Grand Canyon University tabs South Carolina Gamecocks' assistant coach Winston Gandy as its next women's basketball head coach, the school announced on Monday.
Gandy joined Dawn Staley's in 2023 after coming over from Duke University as the assistant head coach for the Blue Devils. Gandy brought six years of coaching at the Division I level and three years of player developement at the NBA level to Staley's staff.
Gandy replaces former Thunder head coach Molly Miller, who left for the Arizona State head coaching position following a 32-3 season at Grand Canyon. Grand Canyon had the nation's longest active winning streak this season with 30 consecutive wins before losing to Baylor in round one of the NCAA Tournament.
Now Gandy comes in with a wealth of knowledge hoping to continue to build on 2024-2025's successes. In his time on the college sidelines, Gandy has won a national championship (2024), made three NCAA tournament appearances, and one WNIT appearance. In year one at South Carolina, the new Grand Canyon head coach helped Gamecock guards rank third in the nation in three point percentage.
Gandy was announced as the program's next head coach on Monday. At his introductory press conference, he was appreciative of the opportunity and stated his desire to elevate the program.
"I'm beyond honored and absolutely thrilled to be the head coach at Grand Canyon University," Gandy said. "Grand Canyon is a truly special place, and we will continue to show the world exactly what we're about."
During last year's title run, Staley praised Gandy's role leading up to the championship game. Staley took to X to congratulate Grand Canyon's new head coach.
Gandy will remain on the sidelines for the Gamecocks remainder NCAA Tournament run before heading west to Arizona.
