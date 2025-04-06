South Carolina vs UConn - By The Numbers, Betting Line Update
The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the UConn Huskies yet again in the Women’s Basketball national title. We take a look at the matchup by the numbers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing for yet another national title in Women’s Baskeball on Sunday afternoon. The Gamecocks are set to take on the UConn Huskies for a chance for the fourth national title under head coach Dawn Staley.
A chance at a back-to-back title, completing three titles in four years, all on the line Sunday afternoon as the underdog against the Huskies.
South Carolina vs UConn - By The Numbers
By the Numbers
13 – This game is the Gamecocks’ 13th against a top-10 team this season.
19 – Of the Gamecocks’ 30 blocks in the NCAA Tournament, 19 have been by guards.
The UConn Series
The Gamecocks are 5-10 all-time against the Huskies, including a 1-1 mark in NCAA Tournament meetings. Though, the Gameocks have won four of the last five meetings. That one loss coming this season, by 29 points back in February.
UConn’s 87-58 victory in Columbia on Feb. 16 came from a plethora of shooting from beyond the arch. The Huskies hit 13 of their 28 three point attempts. What was worse for the Gamecocks was the staggering rebound advantage. UConn outrebounded the Gamecocks 48 to 29.
Sunday afternoon’s contest is a rematch of the 2022 national title in which The Gamecocks beat the Huskies 64 to 49.
South Carolina vs UConn Betting Line
According to latest odds from FanDuel, the UConn Huskies are favored by 6.5 points in Sunday's matchup. The moneyline odds have UConn as a -290 favorite in the matchup, with +225 odds for the Gamecocks to win outright.
