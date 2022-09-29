GG Jackson Signs NIL Deal With Topps

When GG Jackson announced back in late July that he would stay home and play for head coach Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks after decommitting from North Carolina, it was reasonable to assume that Jackson would have many chances for monetary gain through both local and national NIL deals. With the help of Park Avenue, the university's in-house NIL firm, which was created off a groundbreaking NIL brokerage deal with the Everett Sports Marketing Agency, Jackson is now reaping the off-court benefits that his on-court abilities allot him.

On Thursday afternoon, Park Avenue announced on social media that Jackson had signed a NIL deal with Topps, one of the most recognizable trading card companies in all sports.

While the intricacies of the deal itself haven't been made public, one can bet that this will likely not be the last NIL deal that Jackson signs during his time in South Carolina. Jackson and South Carolina's men's basketball team begin their season on Nov. 8th when they take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in Colonial Life Arena.

