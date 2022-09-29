Skip to main content

GG Jackson Signs NIL Deal With Topps

With the cache GG Jackson brings as one of the most highly touted basketball prospects to ever come from South Carolina, he's now taking advantage of the NIL opportunities that have presented themselves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When GG Jackson announced back in late July that he would stay home and play for head coach Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks after decommitting from North Carolina, it was reasonable to assume that Jackson would have many chances for monetary gain through both local and national NIL deals. With the help of Park Avenue, the university's in-house NIL firm, which was created off a groundbreaking NIL brokerage deal with the Everett Sports Marketing Agency, Jackson is now reaping the off-court benefits that his on-court abilities allot him.

On Thursday afternoon, Park Avenue announced on social media that Jackson had signed a NIL deal with Topps, one of the most recognizable trading card companies in all sports.

While the intricacies of the deal itself haven't been made public, one can bet that this will likely not be the last NIL deal that Jackson signs during his time in South Carolina. Jackson and South Carolina's men's basketball team begin their season on Nov. 8th when they take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in Colonial Life Arena. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_18194489
Basketball

GG Jackson Signs NIL Deal With Topps

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_15201014
Football

Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

By SI Staff Report
USATSI_19111180
Football

Game Prep: A Deeper Look At SC State

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19111179
Recruiting

Thursday's Atmosphere Is Essential For Recruiting

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19064008
Football

PFF Analyst: Rattler "Has The Talent"

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17205168
Football

Three Gamecocks Ruled Out For South Carolina State

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18017096
Basketball

South Carolina's WBB Secures Massive NIL Deal

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19112348
Football

Game Prep: South Carolina's Offensive Evolution

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_8068483
Football

Beamer Admires South Carolina State's Buddy Pough

By Andrew Lyon