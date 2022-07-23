Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

5-Star PF GG Jackson Commits to South Carolina

GG Jackson, 247Sports’ No. 2 composite men’s college basketball recruit in the class of 2023, announced Saturday that he is reclassifying to the 2022 class and committing to the University of South Carolina.

Jackson becomes the highest ranked recruit in the program’s history. As a junior at Ridge View High School, the Columbia, S.C., native averaged 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game and earned South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

In April, Jackson initially committed to North Carolina after considering Georgetown, Duke and South Carolina. However, earlier this month, Jackson decommitted from North Carolina, saying that he wanted to “explore other options” that can help him grow from a “teenage boy to an adult” and reach his dream of playing in the NBA.

Per ESPN, Jackson became the first prospect to decommit from UNC in close to 20 years. No player in the modern recruiting era has decommitted from North Carolina and played for another program. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jackson will join first-year Gamecocks basketball coach Lamont Paris at South Carolina. Paris, who was previously the head coach at Chattanooga, was named the Gamecocks' new head coach in March after the program fired former coach Frank Martin after 10 seasons

When Paris took the job at South Carolina, he had plans to go after Jackson, but the forward had already committed to UNC, per ESPN. Four months later, Paris will now have the opportunity to coach the talented power forward.

More CBB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Tour de France Femmes Is a Women’s Sports Triumph Long in the Making 

Breaking
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

YOU MAY LIKE

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi laughing
WNBA

It’s the End of an Era for Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi

The two GOATs met for one final time, at least in the regular season, Friday night in Phoenix.

By Amna Subhan32 minutes ago
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams embrace after a game.
Extra Mustard

Davante Adams Calls Raiders QB Derek Carr a ‘Hall of Famer’

The wide receiver had some high praise for his new quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin54 minutes ago
Nets forward Kevin Durant in a game with a retro Nets jersey on.
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant Joined TikTok and His First Video Is Perfect

The All-NBA star doesn’t quite have the hang of TikTok yet.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett drops back to throw a pass.
NFL

Lions Hire Former Ohio State QB JT Barrett as Assistant

The legendary Buckeye has moved on to the next phase of his career.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action.
NBA

Report: Suns, Monty Williams Agree to Contract Extension

Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Suns to the league’s best record.

By Mike McDaniel3 hours ago
Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran with his hat off in a spring training game.
Play
MLB

Duran Explains What Happened on Inside-the-Park Grand Slam

The Boston center fielder had a difficult night in the field.

By Daniel Chavkin3 hours ago
Week 12 NFL DFS Ambush Alvin Kamara
NFL

Report: NFL Doesn’t Have Timeline for Kamara Discipline

The Saints running back was arrested on felony battery charges at a Las Vegas casino in February.

By Mike McDaniel3 hours ago
Dolphins wide receiver Malcolm Perry warms up before a game.
NFL

Patriots’ Malcolm Perry Retiring From NFL

He reportedly plans on returning to his Navy service.

By Daniel Chavkin4 hours ago