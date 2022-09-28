Skip to main content

South Carolina's WBB Secures Massive NIL Deal

The defending national champions have increased the notoriety of the sport of women's basketball and, through the work of some associated with the university will soon be able to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness.
Many perks come with helping your team win a national championship. You're recognized almost everywhere you go, you increase your spotlight regarding your professional prospects, and depending on your role and individual goals, you can become immortalized at the school you play for. In the case of South Carolina's women's basketball team, all players have had these perks to varying degrees since winning the title in April.

However, each of South Carolina's players will now have an equal opportunity in terms of monetary gain. It was announced early Wednesday morning through the partnership of sports marketing company NOCAP sports and the South Carolina NIL collective Garnet Trust that each will have the chance to earn up to $25,000 in NIL money this upcoming season.

Prominent attorney and alum Bakari Sellers also led the charge amongst a bigger group of South Carolina alum to help put this kind of NIL deal into motion. This will also serve as a feather in Dawn Staley's cap to future women's basketball recruits who want to win at the next level and grow their brand and overall net worth.

