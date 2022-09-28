Skip to main content

South Carolina vs. South Carolina State Betting Lines, Odds

The lines have been posted for South Carolina vs. South Carolina State, and the Gamecocks are big favorites in this primetime affair.

Hurricane Ian caused South Carolina to reschedule their Saturday evening matchup with South Carolina State. The teams will now face off on Thursday on SEC Network, marking the Gamecocks' fourth nationally televised matchup in as many weeks.

The Gamecocks are currently 2-2, to no one's surprise. They haven't exceeded expectations by any stretch of the imagination but continue to improve weekly. South Carolina will use this game as a tune-up before diving into their conference schedule.

On paper, the game is an obvious mismatch. The betting lines reflect this, as only one major sportsbook made a line for the game. South Carolina starts as large favorites after covering the spread against Charlotte a few days ago.

Wynn Bet: South Carolina -37.5

They have not listed any money-line odds yet, which is typical for games of this nature. It's reasonable to assume the Gamecocks will come out with the intent to run the football. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is attempting to ease quarterback Spencer Rattler into the offense but may revert back to concepts that worked on a short week.

