Beamer: Players Are "Excited" About Short Week

Being a collegiate athlete is already difficult enough without mother nature throwing you wrinkles. Unfortunately, Hurricane Ian threw a wrench in South Carolina's plans; the Gamecocks had to reschedule their Saturday game to this Thursday in response to the inclement weather.

Situations like these are always tough to deal with. South Carolina was preparing for a week between games, meaning they had off days to start the week. They now must adjust for the short week, a tough ask for anyone.

However, head coach Shane Beamer feels confident that his program is responding positively. They know they have work to do before their SEC schedule starts and must use this game against South Carolina State to tune up some inconsistencies.

"I think the players are excited. They didn't know, and then I told them this morning in the team meeting before we went on the field, and it was one of those [things where] like I told them, and it was kind of hold your breath for a second and hope they're excited about it, and they were." Beamer stated. "I mean, they were very excited about the opportunity to play on Thursday; I think they're excited about the opportunity to be on television, [where it's] primetime and a night game. So there's a lot of excitement about that, and the way we practiced this morning showed that as well," Beamer expressed. "It wasn't a practice where it was like 'Ah man. We're playing Thursday; we're playing in two days.' I mean, we had a great practice this morning."

Beamer also mentioned how the possibility of having a carryover effect from the solid play against Charlotte last week could catalyze this kind of response from the team.

"I think it's probably easier. Anytime you have success, you want to get right back and get at it again as quickly as possible. You know, it's like a team that wins a football game and then has an off week. A lot of times, you'll hear coaches saying, 'We don't want the off week this week. We'd love to just keep going.', and I think it's the same thing. So, the opportunity to get back out there on Thursday, five days after we played better in the second half against Charlotte than what we did in the first half, particularly defensively, I think it makes it easier to get back out there and go right back to work."

