Sports Illustrated All-South Carolina Men’s Basketball Team
With the high school basketball season now complete and the offseason underway, Sports Illustrated is proud to unveil its All-South Carolina Men’s Basketball Team. This ranking highlights the top players from across the state, recognizing those who had the biggest impact on the court.
Selecting the best players is never an easy task, but after breaking down film, evaluating stats, attending events, and consulting with national analysts, we believe we’ve assembled the most accurate and well-rounded list possible. While every list comes with tough omissions, these selections represent the best of the best in South Carolina basketball.
Headlining this year’s honorees is Josh Leonard (Wilson High School), who has been named the SI South Carolina Player of the Year. Leonard’s all-around dominance, elite performances in big moments, and growing national recognition made him the clear choice for this prestigious honor.
First Team All-SI South Carolina
- G Jordan Watford (Lancaster)
- G Korie Corbett (Ridge View)
- F Josh Leonard (Wilson) – SI South Carolina Player of the Year
- F Kmajay Jenkins (Anderson)
- SB Brian Sumpter (Keenan)
Second Team
- G Abijah Franklin (Wren)
- G Colt Fowler (Byrnes)
- F Tristan Thompson (Wilson)
- F Jamie Brooks (Atlantic Collegiate)
- Utility Evan Enos (Byrnes)
Third Team
- G Amare Anderson (Greer)
- G Da'Ron Dunbar (North Augusta)
- Utility Yale Davis (Ridge View)
- F Joshua Goodman (Denmark-Olar)
- Utility CG JJ Gray (Carolina Forest)
Honorable Mentions
- Dezhon Hall (Legacy Early College)
- T.J. Lewis (Blythewood, Senior)
- Michael Jones (Indian Land, Junior)
- Ja’Quell Brown (Goose Creek, Junior)
- Treyvon Smith (Ridge View)
These selections were based on individual performance, team success, statistical production, and overall impact. South Carolina continues to produce top-tier basketball talent, and this list reflects the players who made the biggest mark this season.
As these athletes head into the offseason and prepare for the next stage of their careers, many will be names to watch at the next level.
Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees!
