Sports Illustrated South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Josh Leonard
Josh Leonard, a standout 5-star prospect from Wilson High School, has been named the Sports Illustrated South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Leonard’s dominant performances on the court, where he averaged 21.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, have earned him recognition as one of the top players in the country. His exceptional skills were also recognized nationally as he earned Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors earlier this year.
Leonard, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore, led the Tigers (21-9) to the Class AAAA state tournament semifinals and was named the 2025 AAAA Player of the Year. He shot an impressive 59.1% from inside the arc, 39.2% from three-point range, and maintained a true shooting percentage of 61% this season.
Off the court, Leonard has made a significant impact in his community, volunteering at the Manna House soup kitchen and participating in holiday toy drives for children in need. His commitment to academics is equally impressive, maintaining a 4.1 GPA, underscoring his well-rounded character.
Special Recognition: Korie Corbett and Jordan Watford
While Leonard takes the top honor, we are pleased to extend Special Recognition to two other standout performers who had exceptional seasons:
- Korie Corbett – The talented 5A guard averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals per game while maintaining impressive shooting percentages (60% FG and 44% 3FG). Corbett demonstrated incredible scoring ability throughout the season, with five 20+ point games.
- Jordan Watford (Lancaster) – The 6-foot-5 senior guard averaged 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. Watford played a critical role in helping Lancaster claim the 4A state championship. His 19-point, 11-rebound, 4-assist performance in the state title game solidified his place as one of the state's top players.
Looking Ahead
This year’s honorees represent the very best of South Carolina high school basketball, showcasing not only exceptional talent but also dedication, leadership, and a commitment to their communities. As we look to the future of the sport, we’re excited to see how these athletes continue to develop and contribute at the next level. Their hard work and perseverance serve as an inspiration to aspiring players across the state, and we look forward to witnessing their journeys as they chase their dreams.
