What Collin Murray-Boyles Declaring for the Draft Means for South Carolina's Future
Gamecock forward Collin Murray-Boyles has declared for the NBA Draft. What does that mean for the Gamecocks next season? Losing a potential top-10 pick is never what you want, but it was expected. Despite fans wanting another year, CMB will still be a key piece of the Gamecocks' future. If he goes top 10–15, that will help the Gamecocks, and having another good player in the NBA alongside G.G. Jackson will help in recruiting.
But for next year, the Gamecocks will have to fill his absent role, along with that of former 4-star and freshman PF Okku Federiko from Finland, who surprisingly entered the transfer portal. They will be in the market for another big, but I think CMB’s replacement just committed the other day.
In my opinion, I think Boston College transfer PF Elijah Strong will take over. Now, I’m not saying he’ll put up the same numbers, but at the same size and with a similar play style, I think he’s the best fit to try and replace a top-10 talent. He will also have two years to play for the Gamecocks.
