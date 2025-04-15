Gamecock Digest

What Collin Murray-Boyles Declaring for the Draft Means for South Carolina's Future

Fisher Brewer

Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) celebrates a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) celebrates a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gamecock forward Collin Murray-Boyles has declared for the NBA Draft. What does that mean for the Gamecocks next season? Losing a potential top-10 pick is never what you want, but it was expected. Despite fans wanting another year, CMB will still be a key piece of the Gamecocks' future. If he goes top 10–15, that will help the Gamecocks, and having another good player in the NBA alongside G.G. Jackson will help in recruiting.

But for next year, the Gamecocks will have to fill his absent role, along with that of former 4-star and freshman PF Okku Federiko from Finland, who surprisingly entered the transfer portal. They will be in the market for another big, but I think CMB’s replacement just committed the other day.

In my opinion, I think Boston College transfer PF Elijah Strong will take over. Now, I’m not saying he’ll put up the same numbers, but at the same size and with a similar play style, I think he’s the best fit to try and replace a top-10 talent. He will also have two years to play for the Gamecocks.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Basketball