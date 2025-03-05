Who Are the Most Overlooked South Carolina Gamecocks Basketball Players of All Time?
Over the years, South Carolina basketball has had some astonishing talent, but not every player who had an effect on the game has gotten the credit they deserve. Even though players like Sindarius Thornwell and Chris Silva tend to get the most of the spotlight, there’s no denying that quite a few Gamecocks have flown under the radar. From supporting cast to pivotal players on deep tournament runs, here’s a look at South Carolina basketball’s best kept secrets.
SG Duane Notice (2013–2017)
“The South Carolina Team reached the Final Four in 2017 and for that Duane Notice was a key player. His teammates like Thornwell received most of the attention making him go unnoticed and he struggled to receive recognition for his work. Notice had great scoring ability and was regarded as a phenomenal defend. Over his career, he managed 10.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game over a span of 138 games. He was even awarded SEC Sixth Man of the Year in 2016 for his performance off the bench after he voluntarily took himself out of the starting lineup. His performances made a dramatic impact on the success of the Gamecocks, but he unfortunately never received the level of credit he deserved during his Columbia years. He went on to play for the Raptors 905 after college.”
SF-PF Michael Carrera (2012 – 2016)
Michael Carrera will forever be remembered as one of the most hard working and versatile players to wear the South Carolina jersey. Being named to the All-SEC his senior year would make sense, especially when you consider that Carrera averaged 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds during his senior year. While those career averages of 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during his college years are impressive, they do not tell the entire story. While he was part of South Carolina, Carrera was full of energy and displayed remarkable tenacity on both sides of the court. Unfortunately, he never seemed to achieve the national recognition that he truly deserved. After College, Carrera went on to play in the G League with Oklahoma City. While underappreciated, he was able to make an impact.
Sam Muldrow (2007 - 2011)
As one of the most prolific block artist South Carolina has through, Sam Muldrow is one of the best defenders the game of basketball has seen and a legend in his home state. He was awarded SEC 2011 Defensive Player of the Year, but like most South Carolinians, he was not widely acknowledged outside of the South. Muldrow averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks throughout his career, and remarkably became the programs biggest shot-blocker. While he may not have had the flashiest style of play, Muldrow was a game changer, and was a great help to the Gamecocks, especially during his senior year.
Brandon Wallace (2003–2007)
Brandon Wallace was another defensive specialist who helped South Carolina win both of their NIT championships. Wallace was a tremendous shot-blocker and one of the top defenders in the SEC at South Carolina with 226 career blocks. Although he was never the team's top scorer, Wallace’s leadership and role as a paint presence were critical to the team’s success in the mid-2000’s. His defensive skill set also kept the opposing teams at bay and helped the Gamecocks establish a tough, physical persona.
Carlos Powell (2001–2005)
Carlos Powell's name may not be remembered among the greatest players in South Carolina history, but his leadership tells a different story as he stands out as one of the most unappreciated players in the program's history. During his career, Powell recorded averages of 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his last year as he established himself as one of the most versatile forwards in Gamecock history. Despite never receiving the national attention he deserved, Powell was a consistent scorer and superb leader that helped carry South Carolina during a tough time in the program’s history.
Melvin Watson (1995–1998)
Melvin Watson was the steady floor general who helped lead South Carolina to a No. 2 seed in the 1997 NCAA Tournament. Known for his leadership, Watson averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game during his career. he was a 3x All-SEC player and a All- SEC freshman team honors
PF Renaldo Balkman (2000–2003)
Renaldo Balkman is best remembered for his athleticism and tenacity on both ends of the floor. Known for his high-flying dunks and relentless defense, Balkman was a key player on the 2004 NCAA Tournament team. He averaged 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during his career and was a key defensive force. Balkman was also a key contributor in South Carolina’s back-to-back NIT championships, earning SEC All-Team honors during his time at the school. Despite his impact, Balkman remains one of the most underrated players in Gamecock basketball history.
PG Bruce Ellington (2010–2014)
Bruce Ellington was a multi-sport star, excelling not only on the basketball court but also as a wide receiver for the Gamecock football team. On the hardwood, Ellington was a dynamic playmaker, averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game during his career. Ellington was known for his clutch performances, Despite his contributions, he often flew under the radar compared to some of his teammates, making him one of the more underrated players in South Carolina basketball history.
SG Frank Booker (2017–2018)
Frank Booker was one of South Carolina’s most consistent scoring threats during his time with the Gamecocks. In just one season (2017-2018), he averaged 12.7 points per game, shooting 40.9% from three-point range. Despite his strong play, Booker was often overshadowed by other players on the roster. Nonetheless, his shooting ability and scoring were vital to the team’s success, and his contributions deserve more recognition.
Brandis Raley-Ross (2006–2010)
Brandis Raley-Ross was a steady and reliable presence for South Carolina during his time in Columbia. He was a solid three-point shooter, finishing his career as a 39.5% shooter from beyond the arc. Raley-Ross won SEC Sixth Man of the Year in 2008 and played an essential role as a key role player alongside stars like Devan Downey and Dominique Archie. Though his career was marred by injuries, Raley-Ross was a reliable and consistent scorer, and his leadership helped keep the Gamecocks competitive during his time at South Carolina.
James Reese V (2021–2022)
James Reese V may not have spent long in Columbia, but his impact was significant. A transfer from Buffalo and North Texas, Reese brought veteran leadership, clutch shot-making, and defensive intensity to South Carolina during the 2021-2022 season. Averaging 10 points per game and shooting nearly 36% from three, Reese played a vital role on both ends of the floor. His leadership and ability to perform in key moments made him an invaluable asset during his one season with the Gamecocks.
Chico Carter Jr. (2022–2023)
Chico Carter Jr. was a standout for South Carolina during the 2022-2023 season. A transfer from Murray State, Carter quickly became one of the Gamecocks’ most reliable scorers, shooting an impressive 47.6% from three-point range. His ability to step up in big moments, including his game-winning shot against Clemson, highlighted his value to the team. Though his numbers weren’t jaw-dropping, his efficiency and clutch performances made him one of the more underrated players in recent Gamecock history.
Jair Bolden (2019–2020)
Jair Bolden had a brief but impactful stint at South Carolina, playing just one season with the Gamecocks after transferring from George Washington. Known for his shooting ability, Bolden averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 41.2% from three-point range. One of his most memorable performances came in a 22-point game against No. 9 Virginia, where he knocked down four three-pointers in a key road win. Though his time at South Carolina was short, his contributions to the Gamecocks during the 2019-2020 season.
Keyshawn Bryant (2018–2022)
Keyshawn Bryant was one of the most explosive and electrifying players for South Carolina in recent years. Known for his jaw-dropping dunks and athleticism, Bryant was a key offensive and defensive presence. He averaged double-digit points in his final three seasons, peaking at 14.4 points per game during the 2020-2021 season. Despite his talent, Bryant’s inconsistency may have led to him being overlooked at times. However, his dynamic scoring ability, versatility, and impact on both ends of the floor made him a player worthy of more recognition.
Wesley Myers (2017–2018)
Wesley Myers played just one season for South Carolina, but he was a key contributor during the Gamecocks’ rebuilding period after the Final Four run. Averaging 8.2 points per game and shooting 38.1% from three-point range, Myers played a significant role in South Carolina’s success during his lone season in Columbia. His clutch performances, including a 22-point game against Florida, helped keep the Gamecocks competitive in the SEC and is one Gamecock who isn’t talked about too much during that rough year
