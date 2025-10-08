Biggest Challenge for the Gamecocks During Their Five-Game Stretch of Ranked Teams
One of the major talking points of the college football world this week is the upcoming schedule of the South Carolina Gamecocks. While it was discussed during the offseason, it is a bit more alarming now that the season is in full swing.
For those who don’t know, beginning with this weekend’s matchup against LSU, the Gamecocks are beginning a stretch of five consecutive games against teams that are currently ranked in the top 15. Already down two losses on the season, the Gamecocks will enter this stretch playing every contest with their back against the wall. With all of these impressive teams on the schedule, who presents the greatest challenge for the Gamecocks.
The Oklahoma Sooners will likely be the toughest contest for the Gamecocks. Known greatly for their strong defensive prowess, which is instilled by arguably the best defensive mind in the country in head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners thrive in nearly every area the Gamecocks struggle. Their biggest area of expertise is sacking the quarterback. They lead the country in sacks, which includes an unprecedented nine-sack performance against Auburn earlier this season. This does not favor the Gamecocks, who allow the 10th most sacks in the country.
Though he has been out since the Auburn victory, it appears that Oklahoma QB John Mateer is trending towards being available for this matchup. Even with playing LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Mateer could potentially be the best field general the Gamecocks line up against all season. Prior to his injury, Mateer was the leading candidate to win the Heisman. If he is available, the Gamecocks will have to play a sound game on both sides of the ball and win the battle up front.
Though the Sooners might be the toughest opponent for the Gamecocks, they will certainly have to play many other great teams, as they are slated to also play Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. The next unranked team the Gamecocks will play falls on November 22nd against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
