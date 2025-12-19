South Carolina Gamecocks Wide Receiver Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. announces his decision to enter the portal.

This is the eighth player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Rowe joins joins offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, tight end Michael Smith, offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, kicker Peyton Argent, offensive lineman Mac Walters, and linebacker Jaron Willis as those who have entered the portal so far.

Rowe Jr. was a part of the 2025 cycle that saw the Gamecocks sign six wide receivers. The 6-foot and 170 pound, now true sophomore, out of Concord, North Carolina, appeared in 11 games in 2025, making four starts. He caught 19 passes 149 yards and a touchdown. His best game came in a win over Missouri where he caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Rowe Jr. was second among freshman in receiving yards with Jayden Sellers leading the way in that group.

Addressing a Need

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) makes a catch for a touchdown with Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DaShawn Jones (7) defending at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated South Carolina 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is a need for this team heading into next season. This move may not be a big surprise with the amount of talent South Carolina has tried to bring into the room. On3 Sports also reported Rowe Jr. was suspended for the Oklahoma game. With others still making their portal and/or draft decisions, the Gamecocks will need to find veteran talent from the portal when it opens.

The college football transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 and remain open until Jan. 16. With new rules being sent down in 2025, this will be the only open window for the transfer portal as the spring window has been canceled.

