Biggest Swing Games for South Carolina in 2025
After a near playoff berth in 2024, South Carolina has high expectations heading into this season. Let's take a look at which games can make or break the Gamecocks season in 2025.
For those who want a quick refresher, South Carolina opens with Virginia Tech at a neutral site game in Atlanta, Georgia, before heading home to Columbia fo back to back weeks.
2025 Gamecocks Schedule
Aug. 30 - Virginia Tech (Neutral)
Sept. 6 - South Carolina State (Home)
Sept. 13 - Vanderbilt (Home)
Sept. 20 - Missouri (Away)
Sept. 27 - Kentucky (Home)
Oct. 11 - LSU (Away)
Oct. 18 - Oklahoma (Home)
Oct. 25 - Alabama (Home)
Nov. 1 - Ole Miss (Away)
Nov. 15 - Texas A&M (Away)
Nov. 22 - Coastal Carolina (Home)
Nov. 29 - Clemson (Home)
Missouri
South Carolina should come into this game off of three straight wins to begin the season. The Gamecocks defeated Missouri in a classic last year that was capped off by a thundering Raheim Sanders touchdown with just seconds remaining on the clock. Missouri will be breaking in a lot of new players on the offensive side of the ball. The Gamecocks should be favored in this matchup and should win, but must not overlook the Tigers or head coach Eli Drinkiwitz.
LSU
The game all Gamecock fans remember. Yes there were some questionable calls made in last season's matchup in Williams-Brice Stadium, but South Carolina had every opportunity to win that game. With both teams having eyes on the playoffs, this game could draw the eyes of College Gameday for a potential top ten matchup. This will be South Carolina's first true test to see how they stack up against other potential playoff squads this season.
Alabama
Another close loss last year that South Carolina certainly could have found themselves winning. Alabama returns a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball and a star receiver in Ryan Williams, but is looking at breaking in a new quarterback. This game could be an early SEC title game eliminator as well as giving the loser its second loss of the season. The winner of this matchup is sitting pretty in the standings, while the loser may be facing its second loss before November, which means there is no margin for error left if you want to keep playoff hopes intact.
Clemson
The final swing game of the year happens to be at home against in-state rival Clemson. This matchup is always a big game between the bitter rivals, but both teams could have playoff hopes on the line entering the final week of the regular season. The Gamecocks have not won this game in Williams-Brice Stadium since 2013. Will this be the year? Or will Clemson get revenge from last season's home loss at the hands of South Carolina?
