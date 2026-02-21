Shane Beamer Could Do Something He's Never Done During South Carolina's 2026 Season

Shane Beamer will have an opportunity to achieve a massive milestone early into the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2026 football schedule.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are amidst their preparations for the 2026 college football season and are looking to bounce back after an extremely disappointing year in 2025. The team is expected to face a handful of challenges along the way, but will also have some massive opportunities.

One of these many opportunities involved head coach Shane Beamer, who could achieve something he has yet to do during his head coaching career in Columbia. That feat is winning his first two conference matchups of the season.

The Gamecocks have failed to begin with a 2-0 start in conference play in all five seasons of Beamer's tenure, and have not done so since the 2012 season when Steve Spurrier was the teams head coach. South Carolina finish that year with a 10-2 record and defeated Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

How South Carolina Can Begin the Season 2-0 in SEC Play

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) runs after a reception against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

This year, South Carolina will kick off SEC play in week three of the season when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gamecocks are 8-1 in the last nine meetings against the Bulldogs and have not lost to the team in Williams-Brice Stadium since 1998.

Winning the next game will be a bit more challenging for Shane Beamer and his team, however. As the gamecocks are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa the following week. South Carolina has defeated Alabama just once in the last 16 years, and has not defeated Alabama on their home turf since 2004.

Should the Gamecocks be able to hand Alabama a defeat, it would provide a massive win for Shane Beamer's team and could help build a large amount of momentum as the team continues its grueling SEC schedule for the 2026 season.

Shane Beamer and his staff have laid out lofty expectations for South Carolina's 2026 season. Beginning with a strong start in conference play against some worthy opponents would be an excellent way to jumpstart the year and could be the difference-maker in the team reaching its first ever College Football Playoff.

The Gamecocks will begin their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5 when they host Kent State in their home opener. A kick-off time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.