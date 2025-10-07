Breaking Down South Carolina's Edges and Challenges Against LSU
A summary of areas where the Gamecocks outclass and underperform compared the the LSU Tigers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing to face one of their most anticipated matchups of the season against the LSU Tigers. After losing in disappointing, controversial fashion last season, the Gamecocks are looking to avenge their shortcomings in a much needed win against the Tigers. Here are some areas where the Gamecocks statistically thrive and struggle as opposed to the Tigers.
Advantages:
- Turnover Margin- Despite offensive struggles, the Gamecock defense has wreaked havoc and caused turnover issues for all of their opponents. They currently rank second in the SEC in turnover margin, which is good enough for top 20 nationally. Whether it be in the air or causing fumbles, the Gamecocks have continuously put their offense in position to succeed by taking away possessions from opposing offenses as well as providing ideal field position for their own offense. LSU starting QB Garrett Nussmeier has shown a tendency to force balls into tight windows that often are not available, which could be a calling card for the Gamecocks to pull off the upset.
- Sacks- Throughout the season, the Gamecocks have consistently been able to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and bring them to the ground. Led by Dylan Stewart, the Gamecocks boast one of the most intimidating pass rushes in the country. The Gamecocks rank sixth in the SEC in sacks, which also ranks in the top 33 nationally. On top of Nussmeier’s rash decision making, he often holds on to the ball for too long, which could be another major flaw for the Tigers in this matchup.
Disadvantages
- Sacks Allowed- Between holding on the ball too long and a plethora of injuries on the offensive line, surrendering sacks have been a major issue for the Gamecocks. They have allowed more than double the amount of sacks that the Tigers have. With an offense that has been stifled by allowing sacks, it’s critical that the Gamecocks are able to clean up this issue against the Tigers, who have an offense that can certainly put up points.
- 3rd Down Performance- The Gamecocks inability to establish the run has put them in countless obvious passing situations, which has prevented them sustaining long drives. To make matters worse, they have been even worse on the defensive side of the ball in terms of getting off the field on third down. They rank in the bottom 30 nationally in both categories, which does not bode well against the Tigers, who convincingly out perform them in both categories. The Gamecocks will have to increase their performance on both sides of the ball on third down if they want to win this game.
The Gamecocks are set to kickoff on Saturday against the Tigers at 7:45 PM ET on SEC Network.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like:
Published