Gamecocks Remain Big Underdog This Weekend Against LSU
The (3-2) South Carolina Gamecocks are back in action on the road this week against the (4-1) LSU Tigers. A 7:30 pm (ET) kick inside Tiger Stadium sets the scene for Saturday night's matchup. A matchup Brian Kelly's Tigers are big favorites in on Monday morning.
According to FanDuel Sports Book, LSU is a 9.5-point favorite over the visiting Gamecocks with the over/under score total set at 43.5, the under being the most popular bet among fans. Odds makers are expecting LSU to role in this one, as this is the biggest underdog line South Carolina has faced in 2025.
The line started at 10.5 points, but has since been betted down to 9.5 points with odds subject to change.
College Gameday and the eyes of the nation were watching this thrilling matchup last season in Columbia, South Carolina. Offenses led the day as LSU came away with a 36-33 win over then 19th ranked South Carolina. Both teams combined for 815 total yards of offense, 440 passing yards, 366 rushing yards, and nine touchdowns.
This game in 2025 may look a little different as both teams have struggled on offensive. Neither team has found a consistent rushing attack as both rank in the bottom half of the conference in that category. The difference here is LSU has been able to rely on what has been one of the SEC's best defenses this season. The same cannot be said about South Carolina outside of secondary play.
The Gamecocks enter this game with the front seven still not shining like it did last season. The back end of the defense, however, has been the lone bright spot as it is filled with experience. If South Carolina is to win this game on Saturday, they will have to stop the run, a task that may not be difficult, and force LSU to throw the ball against a secondary that can make plays.
