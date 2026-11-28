Clemson snatches victory from the jaws of defeat late in the fourth quarter as they take down South Carolina in the waning moments of Saturday night. Tigers win back to back games in the series against South Carolina.

The beginning of this year's Palmetto Bowl was led by the defenses. Neither team had scored with the first four drives ending in three punts and a missed field goal. Clemson opened the second quarter with a 9-play 90-yard drive ending with a touchdown. South Carolina would answer with a field goal on the ensuing drive.

As the half came to a close, South Carolina would go on to take the lead with less than 30 seconds in the half on a LaNorris Sellers tuck and run. As he entered the end zone, Tigers defensive back Ashton Hampton hits Sellers late causing benches to clear as the Gamecocks did not like the extracurriculars.

Tempers flared between South Carolina and Clemson after LaNorris Sellers was knocked over after scoring a touchdown.



Every player in the game was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. pic.twitter.com/xuTye7otdD — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 28, 2026

Still the Second half was much of the same with the defensives getting the better of the offenses. 11 of the total 14 drives ended in either a punt or a turnover. However a 17-14 game entering the fourth turned into a battle late in the game.

Late Game Heartbreak

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Clemson down three with 2:22 left in the game had to drive from their own 23-yard line hoping to get into field goal range. They did so quickly. Now looking to win the game instead of going to overtime, Clemson took a shot in the endzone and got a pass interference flag on South Carolina's Quay'sheed Scott, putting the ball at the Carolina 2-yard line. Tigers quarterback Trent Pearman found Bryant Wesco Jr on a comeback to take a 21-17 lead with two seconds left.

TRENT PEARMAN CALLS GAME



BRYANT WESCO WITH THE TOUCHDOWN



CLEMSON TAKES THE LEAD WITH SECONDS, CRAZYYYY pic.twitter.com/GKX0PLpnuN — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 28, 2026

Clemson has now won back to back games in the series for the first time in 2021. The Tigers have won nine out of the last 11 matchups in the series.

Is This It?

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs for a first down near Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, November 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We wrote about Dylan Stewart once it was announced he would not play in this game, but now the same question has to be asked of LaNorris Sellers. Was this the last time we have seen LaNorris Sellers don the Garnet and Black? That questioned will likely be answered in the coming weeks.

Today Sellers set a school record with his fifth career 100 yard rushing game as a quarterback, his second time against Clemson. Sellers has greatly improved this season under the tutelage of Kendal Briles. He could certainly build off of that by returning to Columbia in 2027, or he could jump on his opportunity to head off to the NFL. When that decision is ultimately announced, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff will have you covered.