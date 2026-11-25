South Carolina and Clemson finish off the 2026 campaign with another matchup in their bitter rivalry. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.

How-To-Watch

Gameday: Saturday November 28th, 2026

Saturday November 28th, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 TV Broadcast: Clay Matvik (Play by play), Rocky Boiman (Color Analyst), Marilyn Payne (Sideline Reporter)

Clay Matvik (Play by play), Rocky Boiman (Color Analyst), Marilyn Payne (Sideline Reporter) Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call

Weather Report:

Clemson Tiger football players run down the hill before kickoff with Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson at Memorial Stadium Saturday, November 14, 2026. Clemson honored many seniors one at a time before the team ran down the hill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should be a beautiful day for some football on Saturday afternoon when the Gamecocks and Tigers face off. As of Wednesday afternoon, Channel 4 WYFF reports a sunny afternoon with temperatures as high as 62 and lows in the 30s.

Recent History:

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Recently this has been a very even rivalry between the two in-state schools. Since 2022, South Carolina and Clemson hold a 2-2 record with the road team winning every matchup. With this year's game being played at Clemson, will that trend continue?

Predictions:

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer speaks with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney following the Tigers 28-14 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff will give their score predictions on Thursday, but as we have done in recent weeks here are a couple early predictions. First off, South Carolina should be able to run the ball effectively against this Clemson front seven. The Tigers have given up 133.5 yards per game on the ground this season. With a more healthy LaNorris Sellers on the field, I expect the Gamecocks to test this front seven early and often.

This will be a low scoring affair. Clemson ranks dead last in the ACC in scoring offense and 118th in the country averaging just over 20 points per game. On the other hand, they have one of the best defenses in the country holding teams to under 20 points a game, good enough for 28th in the country. If I had to make a prediction on this matchup, I believe this game mirrors the 2024 matchup where the two teams combined for a total off 31 points.

Odds:

The Gamecocks are 5.5-point favorites on the road this week against the Tigers, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points in this matchup is set at 41.5. Despite both teams dealing with injuries, South Carolina has the star quarterback which may point to why they are favored on the road.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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