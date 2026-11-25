South Carolina vs Clemson: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
South Carolina and Clemson finish off the 2026 campaign with another matchup in their bitter rivalry. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.
How-To-Watch
- Gameday: Saturday November 28th, 2026
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN 2
- TV Broadcast: Clay Matvik (Play by play), Rocky Boiman (Color Analyst), Marilyn Payne (Sideline Reporter)
- Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call
Weather Report:
Should be a beautiful day for some football on Saturday afternoon when the Gamecocks and Tigers face off. As of Wednesday afternoon, Channel 4 WYFF reports a sunny afternoon with temperatures as high as 62 and lows in the 30s.
Recent History:
Recently this has been a very even rivalry between the two in-state schools. Since 2022, South Carolina and Clemson hold a 2-2 record with the road team winning every matchup. With this year's game being played at Clemson, will that trend continue?
Predictions:
The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff will give their score predictions on Thursday, but as we have done in recent weeks here are a couple early predictions. First off, South Carolina should be able to run the ball effectively against this Clemson front seven. The Tigers have given up 133.5 yards per game on the ground this season. With a more healthy LaNorris Sellers on the field, I expect the Gamecocks to test this front seven early and often.
This will be a low scoring affair. Clemson ranks dead last in the ACC in scoring offense and 118th in the country averaging just over 20 points per game. On the other hand, they have one of the best defenses in the country holding teams to under 20 points a game, good enough for 28th in the country. If I had to make a prediction on this matchup, I believe this game mirrors the 2024 matchup where the two teams combined for a total off 31 points.
Odds:
The Gamecocks are 5.5-point favorites on the road this week against the Tigers, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points in this matchup is set at 41.5. Despite both teams dealing with injuries, South Carolina has the star quarterback which may point to why they are favored on the road.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI