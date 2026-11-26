We are two days away from kickoff in the Palmetto Bowl between South Carolina and Clemson to close out the regular season. The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff breaks down Saturday afternoon's matchup and predicts which program will have bragging rights until next season.

For the last four matchups of this rivalry, the road team has come away with a victory. Despite coming off back to back losses, South Carolina has a case to be the better overall team in this game. Oddsmakers think so too as they currently have the Gamecocks as 5.5-point favorites.

Both teams and fanbases know how important this game is every year. A chance to defeat Clemson and go to bowl season with an opportunity to win eight games seems like a good turnaround for the Gamecocks program this season. A loss and there may be questions coming surrounding what happens to this team moving forward in 2027.

South Carolina vs Clemson Score Predictions

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Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) runs after the catch against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 20, Clemson 14

It's been a largely disappointing season from a record standpoint for South Carolina this season. One way the program can at least go into bowl season on a high note is to defeat your bitter in-state rivals on the road. Clemson is a strong defesnive team that continues to struggle mightily on offense. Most of their problems have stemmed from the quarterback situation all season long. Opening game starter Christopher Vizzina should be back, but the Tigers may continue to roll with true freshman Tait Reynolds at the quarterback spot. Regardless, this isn't an offense that strikes fear into opposing defenses.

Points will be at a premium in this game as both offenses may have issues throwing the ball downfield. Where I believe the Gamecocks pull away is on the ground. Having a healthier LaNorris Sellers to attack this Tigers' front seven should be the difference in this one. Give me South Carolina to win and cover the spread.