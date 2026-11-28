South Carolina star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is out against Clemson this weekend. With the potential of the NFL Draft on the horizon, will we see Dylan Stewart again in a Gamecocks uniform?

The quick answer to that is likely no. Certainly Stewart could want to finish his career with his teammates in the bowl game. He does have another year of eligibility, so theoretically he could return to South Carolina next year. However fact is he is a projected top ten player in the 2027 NFL Draft. With his professional career ahead of him, Stewart may turn his sights to the next level.

South Carolina Career

If this is the last game of his college career, Stewart is one of the more talented edge rushers to come through Columbia in quiet some time. The former five-star burst onto the scene in 2024 on the opposite side of Kyle Kennard. That year he nearly broke Jadeveon Clowney's freshmen sack record at South Carolina. He would go on to become a freshmen All-American after posting 23 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks

You think Kentucky respects the skillset of true freshman ED Dylan Stewart?



Electric pass rusher is already drawing triple teams in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/htQcBroFgz — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 7, 2024

As a sophomore he started 11 games, missing one with an injury against Coastal Carolina, he had career-highs in tackles (33) and tackles for loss (12) to go along with 4.5 sacks. He earned second team All-SEC honors from coaches last season.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If last week's game against Georgia was the final game of his South Carolina career, he ends his junior campaign with seven appearances posting 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Overall his career numbers include 75 total tackles and 13.5 sacks.

What's Next?

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders walk on stage together to introduce Ennis Rakestraw Jr. a cornerback from Missouri as their pick in the second round of 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on Friday, April 26, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Transferring seems highly unlikely. Stewart is a potential early first round draft pick. Returning to college just to transfer isn't something that should be on the radar.

Speaking of the NFL Draft, this is likely where he is headed. ESPN has Stewart as the third overall player in the entire draft cycle, just behind Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith and Notre Dame DB Leonard Moore. Draft Analyst Jordan Reid had the following to say about the Gamecocks pass rusher:

"With a slender frame, Stewart has rare burst and closing speed as a pass rusher. That allows him to wreak havoc on twists and stunts, though the tools have yet to lead to high-end production at the college level. Stewart must also become more consistent with using his length and shedding against the run."

In terms of what is next for South Carolina, they will likely hit the transfer portal to find depth at the edge position. However, Shane Beamer has two very intriguing rushers already on the roster. Anthony Addison has looked good standing opposite of Stewart. Another name is true freshman Julian Walker who started in Stewart's absence early in the season. That duo could give the Gamecocks a nice pair of pass rushers heading into next season.