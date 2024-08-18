Coach Beamer Talks Starting Quarterback Battle
The biggest battle for the Gamecocks heading into 2024 has likely been settled after Saturday's scrimmage. LaNorris Sellers and transfer Robbie Ashford have been going back and forth since the spring to determine who gets the start against Old Dominion.
Now with less than two weeks away from kickoff, teams will begin to set their depth charts and will dive into their opponents. South Carolina is no different. Shane Beamer discussed as much after Saturday's practice, saying roster decisions are coming soon.
"We'll start to have those conversations this week. On Tuesday morning, we have our 8:00am meeting. I'll tell the team that today that we'll start doing some scout team type stuff. This is where your role is right now, but that doesn't mean that's what your role will be in three weeks, or four weeks, or five weeks. You'll determine that," Coach Beamer said.
One of those position battles is arguably for the most important spot on the field. When asked about his QBs, Coach Beamer had high praise for both Sellers and Ashford.
"Robbie and LaNorris took the bulk of the reps with the first couple groups," Coach Beamer said about the QBs during Saturday's scrimmage. "Thought they both flashed and did some good things in the run game and the pass game. I thought they showed what a weapon they can be when things do break down. We'll look at the tape and get into next week and see where we are. I know we have more than one quarterback that we can win football games with."
Coach Beamer also took the time to talk about transfer Davis Beville, saying he has impressed as well. While there was no official announcement as who the starter may be, it appears that answer is coming sooner rather than later.
