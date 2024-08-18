What Shane Beamer had to Say Following South Carolina's Second Scrimmage
South Carolina had it's second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Typically the second scrimmage is the real separator for players going into game one.
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer stepped to the mic following the scrimmage inside Williams-Brice. Last week's practice had a laundry list of players who sat on the sidelines. This week was not the case.
"Most of our guys scrimmaged, the guys that didn't were Brian Thomas, Reid Mikeska, Jakai Moore, Nick Elksnis, and Elijah Davis," Coach Beamer said. "All those guys should be fine, expect them back this week. Nothing long term."
With a relatively healthy squad, Beamer was happy with what he saw from his team. He specifically spoke about the progress the defense has made, though noted there are a few things to clean up.
"Overall with the scrimmage, was pleased. Defensively, thought they played really well and continued to make strides and get better. Disappointing thing we gave up some third and long conversions, where they should've been off the field and we give up an explosive pass or an explosive run," Coach Beamer said.
On the other side of the ball, the offense had highs and lows. Like the defense, there were some penalities and miscues that held the team back. But for the most part, the first, second, and third group played well, especially during the two minute drills.
"Offensively, I thought we moved the ball well and did some good things. We just had too many negative plays from an offensive standpoint. Thought coming out of the half time we had, [I] was really proud of the offense the way they responded. We did a two minute drill at the end with LaNorris [Sellers] and Robbie [Ashford] both. Both of those resulted in kicking a field goal to win the game," Coah Beamer said about the scrimmage.
With kickoff against Old Dominion on August 31, Coach Beamer was asked when he would discuss the players standing on the roster. That's a conversation that appears to be happening early next week.
"We'll start to have those conversations this week," Coach Beamer said. "On Tuesday morning, we have our 8:00am meeting. I'll tell the team that today that we'll start doing some scout team type stuff. This is where your role is right now, but that doesn't mean that's what your role will be in three weeks, or four weeks, or five weeks. You'll determine that."
Unlike last year's camp, where the team had a few injuries heading into the season. Coach Beamer's squad appears to be healthy and ready to go in 2024.
