Early Look at the Gamecocks Schedule
The South Carolina Gamecocks will kick off the 2024 season at home against Old Dominion on August 31st. Shane Beamer and the team will look to bounce back from a 5-7 2023 season.
This season, South Carolina will look to replace quarterback Spencer Rattler (NFL), wide receiver Xavier Legette (NFL), wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells (transfer to Ole Miss), and running back Mario Anderson (transfer to Memphis). On defense, the Gamecocks have an upperclassmen laden team that will look to help the offense as it finds those replacements.
Being at home has been kind to the Gamecocks as of late, as the team has gone 5-2 each year of the Shane Beamer era. It's away from Williams-Brice Stadium that has plagued the Gamecocks as they hold 6-10 on the road since 2021, with a 1-2 neutral site record.
After having seven wins in 2021 and eight the following year, Beamer and company will look to get back on track in 2024. This season, with the new conference realignment, the Gamecocks avoid Georgia, Florida, and Texas. However, the team will pick up games against Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma.
The toughest games of the season come away from Williams-Brice as the Gamecocks will travel to Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Kentucky. At home, South Carolina faces challenges from LSU, Ole Miss, and Missouri in its toughest matchups.
The hardest stretch of the season comes in weeks three through eight. In that 6 week stretch through the end of October, the Gamecocks will face LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.
After facing the Aggies at home, South Carolina finishes with a four game stretch of Vanderbilt, Missouri, Wofford, and the annual game against Clemson.
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) projects the Gamecocks to finish 6-6 on the year, which would be a step in the right direction from last year. However, not a season that would overly excite Gamecock fans.
