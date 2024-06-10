Tonka Hemingway Rated as One of The Highest Returning Players
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released their list of the Highest Graded Returning SEC Defensive Tackles, and Gamecock star Tonka Hemingway finds himself third on the list.
PFF is a well-respected analytics company that evaluates and grades the performance of football players at both the collegiate and professional levels. Their rankings are highly regarded and provide valuable insights into player performance and potential.
Last year, Hemingway put up impressive stats, recording 32 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 13 assists, and 1.5 sacks. He made some big plays for the Gamecocks in key moments, helping to anchor the defensive front.
The Gamecocks have a loaded room of tackles, including projected first-round pick TJ Sanders and Alex Huntley, who will certainly be considered a draft prospect in the upcoming draft. Additionally, the Gamecocks bolstered their defensive line through the transfer portal by adding DeAndre Jules, one of the top prospects available, along with Alabama transfer Monkell Goodwine.
Despite all these talented names, Hemingway is the standout. He is considered the leader of the group and is poised to have a great year. His consistent performance has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by his high ranking by PFF.
Hemingway’s PFF 2023 ranking is 79.7, tying him for third with Texas McKinnley Jackson and placing him behind Kentucky’s Deone Walker and Florida’s transfer Joey Slackman.
With his consistent performance and leadership, Hemingway is set to be a key player for the Gamecocks this season. His high ranking by PFF reflects his significant impact on the field and underscores the importance of his role in the Gamecocks' defense.
