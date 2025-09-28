FINAL- South Carolina Gamecocks Roll Kentucky, Final 35-13
The South Carolina Gamecocks have picked up their first conference victory of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats with a final score of 35-13. After allowing a touchdown on the first possession of the game, the Gamecocks settled in and took full control.
LaNorris Sellers was the leading passer and rusher for the Gamecocks with 153 yards on 11/14 passing and 81 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Sellers’ ability to escape the pocket and extend plays was the saving grace for the Gamecocks today, and truly throughout the whole season. Time and time again, he has proven to be one of the most special players in the country.
Though their three running backs combined for less than 100 yards rushing, they were the source of all the offensive touchdowns. Rahsul Faison found the endzone twice while Matt Fuller also scored. Despite the dominant win, the run game is still a massive area for improvement for the Gamecocks.
Vandrevius Jacobs was once again the leading receiver for the Gamecocks after tallying five receptions for 108 yards. Jacobs has become Sellers go-to target and has shown the ability to make big plays on deep passes and racking up yards after the catch.
The undisputed star of this game was the Gamecock defense. They accounted for back-to-back drives by forcing turnovers that resulted in touchdowns. In total, they forced four turnovers, which was too much for the Wildcats to overcome. The Gamecocks also racked up six total sacks, which showed flashes to the defense that took over the sport last season. Playing a first time starting quarterback in Cutter Boley, the Gamecocks drew up the perfect defensive gameplan to overwhelm him into making mistakes.
This win ends the Gamecocks’ two-game losing streak and puts them back to a winning record. With a bye week approaching, it’s a major boost for the Gamecocks as they begin to prepare for their big matchup against the LSU Tigers on October 4th.
Hopefully, the Gamecocks are able to bolster their rushing attack before the matchup as every game remaining on the schedule is a must win.
