FINAL: The South Carolina Gamecocks defeat Virginia Tech, Final Score 24-11
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially 1-0 after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies. L
LaNorris Sellers led the Gamecocks in passing, going 12 for 19 with 209 yards and 1 touchdowns. He also added 24 rushing yards, including a 15 yard touchdown to start the game. Oscar Adaway III was the rushing leader with 14 attempts for 60 yards. Nyck Harbor was the Gamecocks’ leading receiver with 3 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
The defensive performance from the Gamecocks was a key contributor in the victory. They consistently kept the Hokies out of the endzone, only allowing 11 points on three field goals and surrendering a safety offensively. After being relatively quiet in the first half, Dylan Stewart added on two sacks in the third quarter. The Gamecocks tallied a total of four sacks on the day. The Gamecocks also swarmed the ball in the air, with both linebacker Fred Johnson and DB Peyton Williams picking off Kyron Drones.
In what was an impressive defensive effort for both teams, the momentum of the game took a swing after redshirt sophomore Vacari Swain returned an electric 80 yard punt for a touchdown, which extended the Gamecock lead to 17-8. After another field goal cut their lead to 17-11, the Gamecocks answered with a 64 touchdown pass from Sellers to Nyck Harbor, which ultimately iced the game as the final score was 24-11.
With the win, the Gamecocks have achieved only the first step of their journey to the College Football Playoffs. The Gamecocks hope to continue their momentum with another win this Saturday, as they host South Carolina State in their first home game of the 2025 season.
